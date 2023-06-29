Rose wine market is evolving with 'new' producer countries like New Zealand and Hungary





Rosé wine is synonymous with summer. As the market for pink wine grows, it is also evolving, both in terms of production and consumption, changing the game for a wine that has long suffered from second-class status.





Rosé wine offers a taste of summer, with notes of citrus fruit, wild strawberries and raspberries. Behind its pretty, bright color, rosé offers a diverse array of flavors in a deliciously refreshing drink. According to FranceAgriMer's recently published Rosé Wines World Tracking report, one in 10 bottles of wine consumed worldwide is a bottle of rosé. This rises to one in three bottles in France, the world's biggest rosé wine consumer. This consumption is logically supported by significant homegrown production. France is the world's largest rosé producer, in a context where production is on the up. In 2020, 23 million hectoliters of the drink were produced globally. France accounted for 35% of total production, while Spain was responsible for 20% and the United States for 10%. Countries such as Italy (9%), South Africa (4%) and Germany (3%) account for a smaller share.However, if France is a pioneer in the rosé market, the fashion for this color is now being supported by other countries. Firstly, in terms of production, the Rosé Wines World Tracking report identifies several 'new' rosé wine-making countries, recording growth of over 50% in 10 years, and producing at least 50,000 hectoliters annually. This is a far cry from the astronomical quantities produced by the market's biggest hitters. Producers on the rise include Chile, New Zealand, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria.At the same time, rosé is increasingly finding its way into the glasses of more consumers. With global consumption reaching 19.5 million hectoliters in 2021, Eastern and Central Europe and the Asia-Oceania region are increasingly enjoying the fruity flavors of this wine. Meanwhile, an analysis of imports reveals that wine drinkers in the US, Canada, Denmark and Sweden tend to appreciate more expensive rosé wines.While the world of wine can be a place where clichés die hard (no, red wine is not the only option with cheese!), the rosé market is showing real momentum. The arrival of Germany on the second step of the podium of the world's biggest consumers is a fine example of the changing market. In fact, Germany's consumers account for 12% of global consumption, and have overtaken Americans (11%).