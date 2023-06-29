What Milind Manoj, AR expert, loves about Apple's Vision Pro and some things he doesn't

Milind Manoj, co-founder and CEO of Pupilmesh, an augmented reality and deep tech startup in Bengaluru, talks about what he loved about Apple's new headset, the Vision Pro. Milind talks about how Vision Pro differs from Apple's other products in that it will probably be very different from what we might find in, say, 2030. In contrast, if you look back at even the first iPhone, it's not all that different from today's handsets. Milind also explains some of the hardware challenges to be overcome before an AR headset will look no different from a pair of Ray-Bans