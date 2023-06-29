To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. What Milind Manoj, AR expert, loves about Apple's Vision Pro and some things he doesn't

What Milind Manoj, AR expert, loves about Apple's Vision Pro and some things he doesn't

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
375 Listen ins
 

Milind Manoj, co-founder and CEO of Pupilmesh, an augmented reality and deep tech startup in Bengaluru, talks about what he loved about Apple's new headset, the Vision Pro. Milind talks about how Vision Pro differs from Apple's other products in that it will probably be very different from what we might find in, say, 2030. In contrast, if you look back at even the first iPhone, it's not all that different from today's handsets. Milind also explains some of the hardware challenges to be overcome before an AR headset will look no different from a pair of Ray-Bans

National Research Foundation SM

India's National Research Foundation gets green light and Rs 50,000 crore rupees â€” big step?

Jun 29, 2023
TCS sm

TCS and IT recruitment transgressions — not the first in the industry, won't be the last

Jun 28, 2023
UV_Unveil_SM

Ultraviolette's founders on the F77 â€” Part 2: Hard challenges, investors, products and plans

Jun 27, 2023
Internet SM

India should build its own internet — cool idea or catastrophic distraction?

Jun 27, 2023
SM template

Google to set up a centre in GIFT City — will this boost the fintech ecosystem in India?

Jun 26, 2023
shutterstock_294337307_SM

India joins Artemis Accords: What's the geopolitical message, and will ISRO get more money?

Jun 23, 2023
See More