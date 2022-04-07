



In a context of growing online wine sales, auctions are another way to enrich your cellar with treasured bottles that are sometimes impossible to find elsewhere. Buyers from China, South Korea and Taiwan are among the nationalities using the international platform IDealwine. And it's not necessarily conventional wine that they're looking for...



With offices in Paris and Bordeaux as well as in Hong Kong, iDealWine has become a global reference in the field of online auctions in the space of 22 years. The platform has succeeded in offering sought-after bottles that are especially appealing to wine lovers. The website has also become a go-to for participating in auctions—a must for collectors or amateurs who want to get their hands on otherwise inaccessible wines. In 2021, auction sales amounted to €27.4 million. Buyers came from 60 countries and acquired 190,614 bottles.





