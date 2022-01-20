French champagne sales rebounded last year to reach a record 5.5 billion euros ($6.2 billion).

Image: AFP Photo/ Alain Julien



French champagne sales rebounded last year to reach a record 5.5 billion euros ($6.2 billion) as demand soared despite the lingering impact of Covid restrictions that weighed on restaurants and bars, producers said Wednesday.



Around 322 million bottles were sold in 2021, up 32 percent from the previous year, when shipments slumped 20 percent during Covid lockdowns worldwide, the Comite Champagne federation said in its preliminary estimates.





