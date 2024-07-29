Indian billionaire business magnate Ravi Jaipuria and Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar power the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) as key investors





Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) announces joining hands with Mr. Ravi Jaipuria, a renowned Indian billionaire businessman widely recognized for his impactful contributions to the food and beverage industry and Bollywood star and fashion icon Mr. Akshay Kumar, who is a versatile actor known for high-octane action films and rib-ticking comedic roles, as key investors. As the Chairman of RJ Corp, a diverse conglomerate comprising beverages, fast food, real estate, education, and healthcare, Mr. Jaipuria's expertise, strategic insight, and philanthropic vision will be of enormous value to FEF's mission to empower and elevate fashion entrepreneurs in India. The fashion Industry is a booming sector worth up to ₹125 billion in India, which intrigued Mr. Jaipuria’s interest thus sparking the partnership with Fashion Entrepreneur Fund.Mr. Ravi Jaipuria shared the potential growth opportunities this partnership could bring. “The fashion industry in India holds immense untapped potential, and I am confident that FEF offers an ideal platform to nurture and showcase this talent. Fashion, beyond its allure, is a formidable industry and 4.5 crore fashion enthusiasts in India are facing a lack of funds to kickstart their business. Having seen the transformative power of entrepreneurship across various sectors, I believe FEF is uniquely positioned to drive a new wave of innovation and investment within the Indian fashion landscape, empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs to shape the future of fashion,” says Mr Jaipuria. On collaboration with FEF which can bring a change in the fashion industry, Mr. Akshay Kumar says “The fashion industry in India is brimming with untapped potential, and I believe Fashion Entrepreneur Fund provides the perfect platform to nurture and showcase this talent. I have been closely associated with the fashion industry and strongly believe that given an opportunity, our fashion creators can rule on the global stage. Fashion, beyond the glitz and glamour, is a powerful force. Having witnessed the transformative power of entrepreneurship in other sectors, I believe FEF is well-positioned to unlock a new wave of innovation within the Indian fashion industry." Mr. Vagish Pathak, Chairman, and Mr. Sanjay Nigam, Founder of Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, warmly welcomed the distinguished pioneers, saying, “Having Mr. Ravi Jaipuria and Mr. Akshay Kumar join FEF is a tremendous boost for us. Our mission is to create a vibrant ecosystem where fashion dreams can flourish into successful enterprises. With these two stalwarts joining us, we are poised to accelerate this mission and reach new heights. Mr. Jaipuria’s extensive experience in fostering entrepreneurship and Mr. Kumar’s passion for innovation align perfectly with our goals. With their support, we are confident that FEF will become the go-to platform for fashion entrepreneurs in India, providing them with the investment, resources, and mentorship they need to succeed.”Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF), a groundbreaking initiative, fosters a collaborative ecosystem within the fashion industry. Backed by an initial significant corpus of ₹20 crore, FEF empowers individuals in the fashion and lifestyle sector, turning their aspirations into flourishing enterprises. This pioneering venture aims to cultivate innovation and entrepreneurship, providing essential resources and mentorship to budding talents. By bridging gaps and offering support, FEF propels the growth and success of emerging businesses, enriching the fabric of the fashion landscape. With its robust foundation and visionary approach, FEF sets the stage for transformative change and sustainable growth in the industry.