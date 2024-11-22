From Bob Dylan's 'A Complete Unknown' to Springsteen's 'Deliver Me From Nowhere', trend for big-screen music biopics

Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan and the Beatles will soon have their own big-screen biopics, and they're not the only artists being celebrated on the big screen. While great musical acts have always been a source of inspiration for the movie world, the trend for music biopics has gathered pace in recent years and shows no signs of slowing.

Timothée Chalamet dons Bob Dylan's signature leather jacket in a biopic due in US theaters on December 25. In "A Complete Unknown," the young star takes on the role of the 1960s musician. Viewers will be able to follow his rise, from his arrival in New York (from Minnesota) to becoming an emblematic figure of that decade, and of the folk scene, not to mention his musical turning point. James Mangold is at the helm of this feature film, 20 years after directing "Walk The Line," the biopic devoted to Johnny Cash, with Joaquin Phoenix in the singer's role.

On January 17, meanwhile, audiences will be able to relive the career of Robbie Williams on the big screen with the movie, "Better Man." This biopic will feature the British singer as a monkey. The former member of the Take That boy band also lends his voice to the production. He also narrates the trailer for this Michael Gracey movie ("The Greatest Showman").

In a different vein, Pablo Larrain's biopic "Maria," about the opera singer Maria Callas, will be released in select theaters on November 27 and on Netflix December 11 in the US. The Chilean director has focused on the artist's last days, spent in Paris in 1977. The film closes his trilogy devoted to three great women of the 20th century. After Nathalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy and Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, Angelina Jolie has been chosen to play the famous Greek singer.

Michael Jackson fans will have to wait until October 2025 to discover the biopic about the King of Pop, directed by Antoine Fuqua. The movie, which promises to retrace the life of the world-famous singer through his successes and scandals, stars Jaafar Jackson, the artist's nephew, who bears an uncanny resemblance to the singer. Queen of Pop Madonna is also due to get a feature film about her life, under her own direction. After many twists and turns, the “Like a Virgin” singer shared an update about her project on Instagram, suggesting that it is still somewhere in the pipeline.