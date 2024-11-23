At work, 'Jekyll and Hyde' leadership can be more harmful than you might think

There's nothing more insidious than a toxic boss who undermines morale and motivation, takes credit for others' work or blames them for their own mistakes. At times, however, toxic managers can turn on the charm and be nice to their subordinates. This kind of "Jekyll and Hyde" behavior could be particularly damaging.

Researchers at the Stevens Institute of Technology found evidence of this after questioning over 650 American and European workers about what they called “Jekyll and Hyde” leadership. Leaders of this type are known for their highly ambivalent attitude. They are angry and mean one day, and then sweet and kind the next, even going so far as to offer snacks to their colleagues to make up for the previous day's blow-up. And this can be an eminently confusing and damaging form of behavior.

In a study, published in the Journal of Applied Psychology, the researchers claim that “Jekyll and Hyde” leadership causes particularly serious harm. "If you’re constantly guessing which boss will turn up -- the good cop or the bad cop -- then you wind up emotionally exhausted, demoralized, and unable to work to your full potential," explains the study's lead author, Dr Haoying Xu, quoted in a news release.

This kind of unpredictable attitude has cascading repercussions throughout a company. A manager who is themselves faced with the fickle behavior of their boss can lose the respect and trust of their teams. This generates a feeling of instability among staff, compromising cohesion and collective efficiency. "In today’s workplaces, employees are very attuned to their supervisors’ relationships with more senior leaders. If that relationship becomes unpredictable, or is marked by repeated bouts of good and bad behavior, it can cause real problems for the whole team," says Dr Haoying Xu.

Also read: Could remote work hurt on-the-job learning?