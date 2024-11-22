Politics was the leading topic in the US among news influencers in 2024

Politics has emerged as the most talked-about topic among news influencers on social networks in the United States. According to a study by Pew Research, posts relating to the presidential election or the government far outstrip those about social issues or international news.

Politics is clearly a subject of interest to news influencers in the USA. Of all the posts by 500 American popular news influencers analyzed over three separate weeks in July and August, 43 percent were found to be about current events or civic issues, according to a study by Pew Research.*

And of these, more than half (55 percent) were about politics, government or the presidential election. The first assassination attempt on Donald Trump (5 percent), the Democratic National Convention (4 percent), the Republican National Convention (3 percent) and Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race for the White House (2 percent) were among the most cited topics. For 58 percent of news influencers, politics, government or elections were the most frequently discussed topics.

As well as talking about politics in general, posts also focused on social issues, notably abortion (18 percent), and international news (14 percent). The war between Israel and Hamas accounted for 7 percent of posts.

Interestingly, the distribution of topics varied by platform. The situation in the Middle East was discussed more on Instagram than on any other platform (14 percent of posts on Instagram, compared to 8 percent of posts on X), while US politics was discussed less often on Instagram than on other sites. In contrast, politics and elections were particularly present in posts on YouTube (68 percent).