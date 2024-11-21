Five reasons you should prefer an EV over ICE for your next vehicle purchase

Starting with the fact that…

● EVs outperform ICE vehicles

Whether it is outright acceleration from a standstill or a rolling start, a battery electric vehicle outperforms any direct ICE counterpart when it comes to linear performance. In fact, the instantaneous nature of a BEV’s torque delivery means you don’t need to shift down gears to tap into peak torque. Any point in the EV’s rev band allows for press-and-go performance. This allows BEVs to have a smoother power delivery that even higher-end ICE vehicles with dual-clutch gearboxes, cannot match.

Electric vehicles also offer a much quieter and smoother driving and riding experience with no vehicular noise levels creeping into the cabin. This allows drivers to focus on the road a lot better, and the passengers a more tranquil driving experience.

● EVs are cheaper to maintain

One of the strongest points in favour of electric mobility is that they are much cheaper to maintain. This is because EVs have far fewer moving parts unlike an internal combustion engine which relies on several components like spark plugs, timing belts, gaskets and cylinder heads that experience wear and tear due to heat and friction. They also don’t require the constant replenishing of fluids which include transmission fluid and frequent oil changes.

EVs also offer a novel technology in the form of regenerative braking, which not only helps recover lost kinetic energy, but puts less strain on the car’s actual brakes. On an average the service intervals for an EV are twice as long as those for ICE vehicles.

● EVs are far more reliable

Fewer moving parts also means fewer breakdowns. The simple, straightforward nature of an EV’s powertrain, which essentially involves an electric battery providing power which is sent to either the front, rear or all four wheels via axle-mounted electric motors. The presence of regenerative braking also ensures that your brakes don’t take the full load of stopping the vehicle. A routine changing of brake pads, tyres and the electric motor – and your EV is good to go. Electricity is also much cheaper than petrol or diesel, which means that you can own and run an EV, within city limits by only paying approximately Rs 30,000 annually for domestic charging.

● EVs are greener

In addition to producing absolutely zero tailpipe emissions, battery electric vehicles are also far more energy efficient. EVs convert a considerably higher percentage of energy from their batteries into motion, when compared to ICE vehicles, making them far more efficient. Electric motors in EVs convert about

85-90% of the energy from the battery directly into motion. Very little energy is wasted as heat. In the case

of ICE vehicles, the energy conversion rate is only 20-30%, meaning most of the energy from burning fuel is lost as heat through the exhaust and cooling systems. ICE vehicles consume fuel even when idling, whereas EVs use almost no energy when stationary.

● EVs are future-proof

All automotive manufacturers have to go electric. It’s only a question of when. EVs are a far more sound investment. Thanks to over-the-air updates and fewer moving parts and battery packs with long warranty periods, EVs don’t need to be replaced as early as ICE vehicles do.

