Tech5: Australia enacts world-first under-16 social media ban, Stellaris raises $300 million fund, and more

Forbes India's daily tech news bulletin with five headlines that caught our attention
The ban, which takes effect in 2025, aims to protect children from mental and physical health risks linked to excessive social media use. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defended the legislation, stressing the need for platforms to prioritise child safety.
However, tech giants like TikTok warn the ban could push young users to more dangerous, unregulated corners of the internet. The law has drawn criticism for being rushed and lacking proper scrutiny, with some calling it an infringement on freedom. The move could also strain relations between Australia and the US, home to major tech firms, Reuters notes.
This marks a significant step in its recovery from US export curbs that had crippled its high-end smartphone business, Reuters notes in a report on November 26. The Mate70, priced from 5,499 yuan ($758), comes as the US is poised to impose new export controls targeting Chinese chipmakers. Huawei’s Richard Yu touted the Mate70 as the most powerful in its series, featuring a satellite paging system and a 40 percent performance boost, according to Reuters.
Huawei is still offering Android compatibility for the time being, as it builds out its app ecosystem, which now includes 15,000 apps with plans to expand to 100,000 in the coming months.
WinZO, in the case first filed in 2022, alleges that Google’s updated policy, which allows games like fantasy sports and rummy, unfairly excluded its platform, despite offering similar services. The complaint claims Google’s selective approval creates a “two-tier market”, giving some developers preferential access while disadvantaging others, Reuters notes in its report on the order.
This move adds to Google’s regulatory troubles in India, where it has already faced penalties for antitrust violations related to its Android market dominance. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is expected to complete its probe within 60 days. Google has not yet responded to the complaint.
“We will continue to back companies in technology and technology enabled sectors, partnering with them early in their journey,” the firm’s partners Alok Goyal, Ritesh Banglani, Rahul Chowdhri and Naman Lahoty, wrote in a post, announcing the new fund November 28.
Stellaris’s first fund was raised in 2017. It has backed 44 tech startups, with notable investments in consumer brand Mamaearth, digital adoption platform Whatfix, and EV financing startup Turno, according to the post. Private markets intelligence provider Tracxn puts Stellaris’s startup investments at 64. The firm itself was started in 2015, according to Tracxn.
The new fund will focus on areas like consumer tech, AI, SaaS, and financial services. Leadership announcements include the promotion of Naman Lahoty to partner, Chetan GMS as CFO and Preseedha Premnath as general counsel.
The MoUs were signed during the 18th NCB International Conference and Exhibition on Cement and Concrete held at Yashobhoomi, IICC Dwarka, according to a November 28 ministry press release.
An MoU was signed between NCB and the Indian unit of the Global Cement and Concrete Association, an industry lobby, to promote research in the area of decarbonisation within the Indian cement sector. India is targeting Net Zero status for the nation by 2070. A second MoU was signed between NCB and AIC-Plasmatech Innovation Foundation in the application of thermal plasma torch technology in cement production, according to the release.