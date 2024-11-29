Tech5: Australia enacts world-first under-16 social media ban, Stellaris raises $300 million fund, and more

Australia enacts world-first social media ban to protect under-16s

Australia has introduced a world-first ban on social media for children under 16, a move that has sparked mixed reactions, Reuters reported on November 28. The new law, passed Thursday, mandates platforms like Instagram, Meta, and TikTok to prevent minors from logging in or face fines of up to A$49.5 million ($32 million).

The ban, which takes effect in 2025, aims to protect children from mental and physical health risks linked to excessive social media use. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defended the legislation, stressing the need for platforms to prioritise child safety.

However, tech giants like TikTok warn the ban could push young users to more dangerous, unregulated corners of the internet. The law has drawn criticism for being rushed and lacking proper scrutiny, with some calling it an infringement on freedom. The move could also strain relations between Australia and the US, home to major tech firms, Reuters notes.

Huawei showcases its Android-free OS with Mate70 smartphone

Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies earlier this week unveiled its Mate70 smartphone series, powered by its own HarmonyOS NEXT, a version of its operating system designed to be independent of US technology.

This marks a significant step in its recovery from US export curbs that had crippled its high-end smartphone business, Reuters notes in a report on November 26. The Mate70, priced from 5,499 yuan ($758), comes as the US is poised to impose new export controls targeting Chinese chipmakers. Huawei’s Richard Yu touted the Mate70 as the most powerful in its series, featuring a satellite paging system and a 40 percent performance boost, according to Reuters.