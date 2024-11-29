Mukesh Ambani: India's richest man strengthens his lead

In a year when each of the top 10 members on the Forbes India Rich List saw their net wealth increase, Mukesh Ambani was no different. An increase of $27.5 billion to $119.5 billion allowed him to maintain his position at the number one spot, as his flagship Reliance Industries Limited remained the most valuable Indian company with a market cap of ₹17.05 lakh crore, as of November 18.

Key to Ambani sustaining his lead will be the operational performance of his businesses, the fate of his new energy ventures as well as the planned, but not yet announced, public market flotations of his retail and telecom businesses. Each of these could unlock value as well as become new growth drivers.

“There was a time when the market was willing to believe any story. Now it is looking for performance,” says Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market analyst. He points out that though its operational performance has been strong, its new energy ventures will take some time to show up in the numbers.

A recent fund raise by Reliance Retail provides clues to how Reliance Industries [owner of Network 18, the publisher of Forbes India] may be looking to value it. In October 2023, Reliance Retail raised funds from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, KKR and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. These were made at a pre-money valuation of $52 billion to $64 billion, making it the largest retail company in India.

Its retail business, which consists of fashion to electronics and groceries, recently announced its intention to get into quick commerce where orders would be fulfilled through its network of 1,500 grocery stores. While the traditional fashion and electronics retail business could provide a steady stream of revenue and earnings, it is the new quick commerce offering that could provide the next growth driver.