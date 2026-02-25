Tata Sons defers decision on Chandrasekaran’s reappointment

“Nothing changes for the group,” said Natarajan Chandrasekaran on Tuesday evening after the board of Tata Sons deferred a decision on extending his tenure.
The February 24 meeting at Bombay House ended without a resolution on Chandrasekaran’s potential third term. Instead, directors agreed to revisit the matter after further consultations, signalling discussions around leadership continuity, capital allocation and long-term strategy are still evolving within India’s largest conglomerate.
Chandrasekaran, who has led Tata Sons since 2017, is widely credited with steering the group through a phase of consolidation and expansion. Under his watch, the salt-to-software conglomerate sharpened its focus on digital businesses, electric mobility and aviation, including the ambitious turnaround of Air India. But Tuesday’s deliberations reflected a desire among some board members for deeper clarity on financial performance and capital discipline at certain group companies before committing to another full term.
A key stakeholder in the discussions is Tata Trusts, which holds a controlling stake in Tata Sons and plays a central role in governance matters. Alignment between the Trusts and the operating leadership is crucial in decisions of this scale. Noel Tata is understood to have articulated concerns around performance metrics and long-term value creation, contributing to the board’s decision to defer rather than decide.
The leadership uncertainty comes at a delicate time for the group, as markets grapple with volatility in technology stocks. Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), widely regarded as the main cash generator for Tata Sons through its steady profits and dividends, have been under pressure in recent weeks. The stock has declined amid concerns over slowing global tech spending and the impact of artificial intelligence on traditional outsourcing models.
The broader Nifty IT index has seen one of its steepest monthly declines in years, reflecting investor anxiety over earnings growth in the sector. TCS, as India’s largest IT services company by market capitalisation, plays an outsized role in Tata Sons’ financial profile. Dividends from TCS form a significant portion of the holding company’s cash inflows, supporting investments across the group’s diverse portfolio.
In his brief remarks after the meeting, Chandrasekaran emphasised continuity. Strategy, investments and day-to-day operations, he said, would proceed as planned.
For now, the official message from Bombay House is one of steadiness. But with leadership questions unresolved and its most valuable listed arm under market pressure, Tata Sons enters the next phase of 2026 facing both internal deliberation and external headwinds.
First Published: Feb 25, 2026, 11:55