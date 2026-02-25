India’s upcoming 2022-23 GDP series integrates several high frequency datasets, including GST and Vahan, and surveys like HCES and ASUSE to capture a more granular picture of the post-pandemic economy.

The revision will for the first time use the three surveys—household consumption expenditure surveys (HCES), the survey on unincorporated sector entreprises (ASUSE) and the labour force survey (PLFS)—to produce expenditure-side estimates of India’s economic growth, according to a report by the Sub-Committee on Incorporation of New Data Sources, Rates and Ratios.

India’s new GDP series is set to release on February 27.

Measuring private consumption

HCES 2022-23 will now serve as the primary anchor for benchmark estimates for measuring private consumption—the single largest component of GDP by expenditure. The HCES data enables direct estimation of what consumers actually spend across food, transport, services and durables.

Informal sector tracking

An important revision in the GDP calculations is the move away from static proxies for the informal economy. For the first time, government will use regular data from the ASUSE and PLFS surveys eliminating the need for the older “Labour Input Method” and its reliance on benchmark extrapolations. This ensures a continuous flow of information on value-added and output for the unincorporated sector.

Read More