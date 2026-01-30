Airbus expects India’s commercial aircraft fleet to nearly triple to around 2,200 planes over the next decade, supported by rapid traffic growth, airport expansion and rising airline capacity, Jürgen Westermeier, president and managing director, Airbus India and South Asia, said at Wings India 2026 in Hyderabad on Thursday.

“India is definitely a key market for Airbus, where more than 10 percent of our yearly production are delivered to and it will even Increase in future,” Westermeier said at his first Wings India press conference.

India currently operates around 850 commercial aircraft. According to Airbus’s India market outlook, passenger traffic is projected to grow at about 8.9 percent annually over the next decade, with trips per capita rising from about 0.13 today to roughly 0.29 by 2035. India, now the fifth-largest aviation market, is projected to become the third-largest within 10 years. Annual originating passenger trips are expected to reach about 400 million over the period.

1,700+ aircraft on backlog for Indian carriers

Indian airlines have more than 1,700 aircraft on backlog, with roughly 72 percent of those orders placed with Airbus, the company said. Airbus alone has about 1,250 aircraft on order from Indian customers for delivery over the next decade.

“This is the biggest backlog Airbus has with any other country,” Westermeier said.

