India-has-late-mover-advantage-in-ai-should-use-it-economic-survey

Advertisement

India’s relative lateness to the AI (artificial intelligence) boom is not a handicap but an advantage, according to the Economic Survey 2025-26.

“Being a late mover gives India the benefit of hindsight,” the Survey notes, allowing policy and innovation choices to be made with greater intentionality.

Early leaders, it argues, scaled AI under conditions of “abundant capital and weak regulatory frameworks” and are now “locked into a system characterised by high energy intensity, opaque development practices, ballooning financial commitments, and uncertain revenue models”.

India, by contrast, has an opportunity to “avoid costly path dependencies and unsustainable design choices that have been observed elsewhere”.

In this context, the Survey makes an ambitious proposal: An “AI-OS initiative”, where the sovereign is a monetary shareholder in the effort, similar to UPI and Aadhaar, thereby turning AI into a public good.

The aim is not to outspend Silicon Valley, but to build interoperable rails that let innovation spread across sectors, firms and states—on terms aligned with India’s economic realities.

Also Read
What ChatGPT Health Signals for the future of health care

Don’t chase Frontier

The Survey is explicit about what India should not do. The global AI ecosystem, it says, has split sharply between frontier model development and application-led deployment. Frontier models are increasingly “capital-, compute-, data- and energy-intensive”, favouring “a small set of firms” with privileged access to hardware, infrastructure and political capital.

Trying to replicate that model would impose prohibitive fiscal costs on India and lock scarce resources into an approach that is increasingly becoming unsustainable. The real strategic choice, the Survey argues, lies elsewhere: “Deploying those resources more effectively towards domain-specific AI systems aligned with domestic economic priorities.”

AI Economic Council

The Survey calls for setting up an AI Economic Council that will operate, not just with a technological imperative, but also with moral imperatives that are sensitive to India’s socioeconomic realities.

It said the core governance principles for such an institution would involve human primacy and economic purpose; labour-market sensitivity by design; sequencing over speed; co-evolution of technology and human capital; and public interest safeguards and ethical non-negotiables.

The Survey said the AI-OS would see the sovereign act as “an enabler and coordinator”, helping to expand structured, anonymised and machine-readable datasets in priority sectors, pool existing data centre capacity, and create shared platforms where AI development can be “coordinated and audited”. The objective is to turn AI into a public good.

This design reflects lessons drawn directly from global excess. Centralised, hyperscale compute, the Survey warns, is exposed to hardware bottlenecks, energy stress and financial risk. Smaller, application-specific models—capable of running on local hardware—offer a more resilient and inclusive path.

AI and Labour Puzzle

On AI’s impact on jobs, the Survey cautions that productivity gains from augmentation have a ceiling and that unchecked automation risks weakening employment intensity over time.

India’s response, it says, must be about pacing. Rapid adoption may raise output, but it can also “displace segments of the workforce faster than the economy can reabsorb them”. Smaller models, deployed sector by sector, are better suited for India’s needs.

Recognising that AI is devaluing entry-level cognitive tasks, the Survey also called for a complete overhaul of the education system. It advocated for “Earn-and-Learn” initiatives that integrate high school education with corporate apprenticeships, acknowledging that underground knowledge cannot be taught in a classroom.

Data Localisation

Control over AI inputs—chips, data, models and standards—is increasingly concentrated, raising risks of long-term dependence.

“As AI applications diffuse into critical sectors and public institutions, these dependencies carry systemic risks,” according to the Survey. Yet, complete technological self-sufficiency is neither feasible nor efficient. The trade-off, therefore, lies between strategic autonomy and continued integration with global innovation networks, according to the Survey. “India’s policy choices must navigate this balance carefully, preserving openness where it enhances capability while insulating critical functions from external shocks.”

A Phased Roadmap

The Survey bats for India’s AI strategy to be sequenced carefully so as to avoid premature lock-ins or regulatory overreach. “The objective is to build coordination first, capacity next and binding policy leverage last, allowing institutions and markets to co-evolve.”

Read Forbes India's complete Budget 2026-27 coverage here

First Published: Jan 29, 2026, 17:25

Subscribe Now
  • Home
    • /
  • Budget-2026
    • /
  • India-has-late-mover-advantage-in-ai-should-use-it-economic-survey

Latest News

Forbes List Logo
AAI to invest Rs15,000 crore by 2028 to upgrade air navigation systems
ByVasudha Mukherjee
IndiGo to induct 39 A321XLR aircraft: CEO Pieter Elbers
ByVasudha Mukherjee
How Bajaj Life Term plans offer maximum coverage at affordable premiums
ByBrand Connect
Beyond defence: HAL debuts SJ100, H-228 and Dhruv NG
ByVasudha Mukherjee
Are space data centres reallypossible? Or just hype?
ByNaini Thaker
‘This is the 90s moment for AI. India shouldn’t miss the bus this time’
ByHimani Kothari
Not-so-silent splendour: Why the electric revolution is here to stay
ByKranti Sambhav
D3E Studio: Redefining how software is built with AI, a visual canvas, and a new
ByBrand Connect
Photo of the day: India Energy Week kicks off in Goa
ByForbes India
Advertisement
Advertisement

On Everyone’s Radar

Advertisement