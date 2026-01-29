India-has-late-mover-advantage-in-ai-should-use-it-economic-survey

India’s relative lateness to the AI (artificial intelligence) boom is not a handicap but an advantage, according to the Economic Survey 2025-26.

“Being a late mover gives India the benefit of hindsight,” the Survey notes, allowing policy and innovation choices to be made with greater intentionality.

Early leaders, it argues, scaled AI under conditions of “abundant capital and weak regulatory frameworks” and are now “locked into a system characterised by high energy intensity, opaque development practices, ballooning financial commitments, and uncertain revenue models”.

India, by contrast, has an opportunity to “avoid costly path dependencies and unsustainable design choices that have been observed elsewhere”.

In this context, the Survey makes an ambitious proposal: An “AI-OS initiative”, where the sovereign is a monetary shareholder in the effort, similar to UPI and Aadhaar, thereby turning AI into a public good.

