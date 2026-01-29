Indian carmakers finding a second engine of growth abroad: Economic Survey

The automotive industry is turning a decade of sustained production growth into export momentum, a shift the Economic Survey frames as growing international confidence in vehicles made in the country. “The (auto) industry has recorded nearly 33 percent growth in production over the last decade,” according to the Economic Survey 2025-26, which attributed the expansion to a “robust demand-side recovery” after the pandemic.

That additional output is finding an outlet in exports. Vehicle shipments abroad posted "double-digit growth in the first half of FY26", which the Survey said reflected rising global acceptance of India-made vehicles.

Industry data underscores the trend. Passenger vehicle exports rose 16 percent to 670,930 units between April and December, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. Two-wheeler exports climbed 24.2 percent to 3.8 million units, while commercial vehicle exports jumped nearly 59 percent to just over 25,000 units.

Carmakers are leaning into that shift. Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest car manufacturer, expects to export about 400,000 vehicles this fiscal year, having already shipped roughly half that volume in the first six months. The company is targeting annual exports of 750,000 to 800,000 vehicles by FY31. Korean automaker Hyundai Motor, which lost the number 2 carmaker tag last calendar year, is also positioning India as a global export base, with a goal of having exports make up 30 percent of its production by 2030.

The export push builds on India’s scale at home. The country is the world’s largest market for two-wheelers and three-wheelers, and the third-largest globally for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. That scale has supported a broad manufacturing and components ecosystem, and also raised the stakes for economic policy.

Read More