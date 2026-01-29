For Indian carmakers, EU FTA means higher benchmarks, not fewer buyers

The India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement (FTA) is set to open one of the world’s most tightly protected auto markets. But for India’s mass market carmakers, the immediate effect is likely to be muted, with the sharpest impact concentrated well above the price bands where most cars are sold.

India currently imposes import duties of up to 110 percent on completely built units (CBUs)—cars that are imported as finished products—a policy that has kept European brands largely confined to premium models. Under the contours being discussed, those tariffs would fall in stages—first to about 30 to 35 percent and eventually to 10 percent—but only for a capped number of higher-priced vehicles (250,000 annually).

The deal lowers barriers at the top end without throwing open the doors to small and mid-size segments that dominate Indian roads. Nearly 95 percent of vehicles sold in fiscal 2025 were priced below Rs20 lakh, according to Crisil Ratings.

That structure is deliberate, says Saket Mehra, partner and auto & EV industry leader, Grant Thornton Bharat. “The agreement significantly alters market access in a segment that has historically been tightly protected,” he explains, adding that the low starting base means the impact on volumes will be “evolutionary rather than disruptive”, with “limited spillover into mass-market volumes in the near term”.

The mass passenger vehicle market remains dominated by affordability. “The mass-market passenger vehicle segment remains largely insulated and highly price sensitive,” says Poonam Upadhyay, director at Crisil Ratings.

Read More