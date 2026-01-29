Economic survey: India’s external sector defies global storms, remains stable

Defying Washington’s tariffs, India’s external sector stays robust. The Economic Survey 2025-26 highlights service growth, trade expansion and new trade alliances as the drivers of stability.

India’s total exports hit a landmark $825.3 billion in FY25, maintaining momentum despite global trade tensions. During the first nine months of FY26, merchandise exports rose by 2.4 percent, while services surged by 6.5 percent. This services surplus has been crucial in anchoring the current account deficit at 0.8 percent of GDP in H1 FY26.

However, uncertainty over ongoing trade negotiations with the US has created ripple effects across India’s financial markets. Foreign portfolio investors adopted a cautious stance, with the April-December 2025 period seeing net outflows of $3.9 billion—a sharp reversal from $10.6 billion in net inflows during the same period last year. The volatility reflected three months of substantial inflows countered by six months of outflows.

According to the Survey, foreign portfolio investment has remained sluggish this year. This ‘tepid’ performance is attributed to global market volatility and a massive capital pivot toward AI-driven opportunities in the US, Taiwan, and Korea.

