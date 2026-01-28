‘This is the 90s moment for AI. India shouldn’t miss the bus this time’

Countries rarely get second chances in technology. India has one now and should not miss it.

That sentiment framed a wide-ranging discussion at a pre-Budget roundtable hosted by Forbes India, where Deloitte partners Saloni Roy, Sumeet Hemkar, Anujesh Dwivedi, S Anjani Kumar and Antony Prashanth debated what the upcoming Union Budget must address as India navigates global uncertainty and rapid technological change. Across sectors, there was broad agreement on one point: India must become a nation of builders, not just consumers.

In artificial intelligence (AI), India is at a moment reminiscent of the late 1990s. Then, the country became a global hub for IT services but failed to create globally scaled technology products. Kumar argued that AI offers a rare opportunity to correct that imbalance.

“We had a similar situation in the late 1990s, when India was able to capitalise on the IT services and the BPO boom. And we became a fairly strong nation as far as IT services was concerned; it’s a $200 billion plus industry today. But one bus that we missed was products,” said Kumar.

