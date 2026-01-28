When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1, the headline numbers will be about growth, fiscal deficit and spending priorities. But for India’s salaried class, the Budget’s most immediate impact is far more personal: From April, how much tax will deducted from the salary, and what’s the take-home.

This impact typically comes through changes to income-tax (I-T) slabs, the standard deduction, and the rules that determine what salaried taxpayers can claim as relief under the old and new I-T regimes. Budget choices can also influence real earnings indirectly, by shaping inflation and the cost of essentials. This means one's salary may feel bigger or smaller even if your payslip number remains unchanged.

This year, expectations are unusually high because Budget 2026-27 comes just weeks before the new I-T law framework sets in from April. Several tax experts believe the government may focus less on slab rewrites and more on making the system easier to comply with, especially for employees and employers managing tax deducted at source (TDS).

I-T slabs

The most direct way the Budget affects your monthly salary is via changes in I-T slabs. These determine how much of your income is taxed at each rate and even small tweaks can alter the annual tax outgo and the monthly TDS deducted by an employer.

In Budget 2025-26, the government made a major shift for those choosing the new tax regime, by making income up to Rs12 lakh effectively tax-free through an enhanced rebate. This was up from the earlier Rs7 lakh threshold. This increased expectations that the government could finetune the structure further in this year's Budget.

