Personal vs corporate tax: What you need to know ahead of Budget 2026-27

As Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament on February 1, India’s tax collections are shifting in significant ways. This will be Sitharaman’s ninth consecutive Budget presentation, and it comes at a time when India’s direct tax structure is showing a new trend: Personal income tax collections have overtaken corporate tax collections for the first time.

A report by JM Financial Institutional Securities, released in August 2025, flagged this as a structural transformation fuelled by a more formal economy, stronger digital tracking, and higher compliance, especially among salaried taxpayers and those whose incomes are easier to trace through the system.

What is direct tax?

Direct taxes are paid directly to the government by the person or entity earning the income. In India, the two biggest categories of direct tax are:

Personal income tax: Paid by individuals on salaries and other income

Corporate tax: Paid by companies on profits

Indirect taxes, such as Goods and Services Tax (GST), are collected on expenditures and are typically paid by consumers through purchases.

PRS Legislative Research noted that income tax’s share in total direct taxes has increased over time, and by 2023-24, it made up 53 percent of total direct taxes, up from 47 percent in 2000-01.

Personal income tax: What is it and who pays it?

Personal income tax is charged on the income of individuals, including salary, professional income, capital gains, and income from interests on investments. India follows a progressive slab system, where higher incomes are taxed at higher rates.

In recent years, personal income tax collections have increased, and the most visible driver is the rise in salaried and formally declared income. According to the report by JM Financial Institutional Securities, declared salaries grew to Rs 35.2 trillion in FY23 from Rs 9.8 trillion in FY14, while personal tax collections rose to Rs 8.3 trillion from Rs 2.4 trillion for the same years.

