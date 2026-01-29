What-chatgpt-health-signals-for-the-future-of-health-care

For years, the reflex was simple: Feel a symptom, Google it. Typing vague discomforts into a search bar and letting the internet diagnose you became so routine that ‘Dr Google’ turned into a cultural shorthand.

But now, with the rise of general purpose AI (artificial intelligence), that same instinct is increasingly being replaced by something more conversational and personalised. Enter ChatGPT Health, OpenAI’s dedicated health experience embedded inside a general purpose chatbot.

Unlike the old search and scroll approach, ChatGPT Health invites people to connect their medical records, lab results and wellness apps, allowing the AI to tailor answers based on personal health data. Health queries were already one of the most common uses of ChatGPT—OpenAI says over 230 million people globally ask health and wellness questions on the platform each week.

OpenAI claims that the ChatGPT Health has been designed in close collaboration with physicians and is meant to help people play a more active role in understanding and managing their health—not to replace clinicians.

And it is launching into a market that is moving at exceptional speed. In January, the pace of activity in the sector underscored how quickly the landscape is shifting. OpenAI acquired health care startup Torch, Anthropic rolled out Claude for Healthcare and Sam Altman-backed MergeLabs closed a $250 million seed round at a $850 million valuation.

