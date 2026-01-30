OpenAI’s ad turn: Can ChatGPT monetise without losing user trust?

For the first time since ChatGPT’s public launch, OpenAI is formally opening the door to advertising inside its flagship consumer product. In a blog post published on January 16, the company announced plans to begin testing ads in ChatGPT’s free and low cost ‘Go’ tiers in the US, framing advertising as a way to expand access to advanced artificial intelligence without pushing prices beyond reach.

The announcement marks a notable shift in tone from OpenAI’s leadership. As recently as May 2024, chief executive Sam Altman had voiced a clear aversion to advertising, calling it “aesthetic[ally]” unappealing and positioning it as a last ditch option rather than a preferred business model. Speaking at Harvard University, Altman argued that ads risk misaligning incentives between the company and its users, and said he would rather see people pay directly for a service that works in their interest.

Now, that reluctance has given way to pragmatism.

The move marks a critical inflection point—not just for OpenAI, but for the broader AI industry—where soaring compute and infrastructure costs are colliding with users’ expectations of cheap or free access.

While OpenAI insists that ads will be clearly separated from chatbot responses and will never influence answers, critics warn that introducing commercial messaging into a conversational interface risks blurring the line between assistance and persuasion in one of the world’s most trusted digital tools.

