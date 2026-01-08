What makes U.S. multinationals shift costs back home to save on taxes

It’s no secret that many U.S.-based global companies will park profits overseas to minimize taxes paid to Uncle Sam. Routing income through low-tax countries has been so common among multinationals that they can take on catchy names, like the “Double Irish” or “Dutch Sandwich.”

But shifting profits from high-tax to low-tax countries isn’t the only way that American multinationals lower their tax tabs. They also bring costs incurred in lower-tax countries back to the U.S. so they can claim them as deductions and credits on their tax returns. This reduces what they owe the federal government.

Research by Juan Carlos Suárez Serrato, a professor of economics at Stanford Graduate School of Business and a senior fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Researchopen in new window (SIEPR), sheds new light on this cost-shifting tactic and its broader effects, including on how much companies invest in research and development, which is key to economic growth and global competitiveness. The study, published this month in the journal International Tax and Public Finance, comes as Congress mulls extending business tax cuts, including incentives for R&D spending, enacted during President Donald Trump’s first term.

Not much is known about the economic impacts of these cost-shifting strategies, in part because companies don’t always have to disclose them. But like all tax-avoidance planning, they can have wide-ranging consequences beyond the hit to federal tax revenues that aren’t fully understood, says Suárez Serrato.

“Too often policymakers are flying blind when it comes to taxing multinationals, because they don’t have a good understanding of how companies shift their income and costs for tax-planning purposes and what their broader economic effects are,” says Suárez Serrato, whose extensive research has delved into U.S. corporate tax planning strategiesopen in new window.

Read More