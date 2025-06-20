How boardrooms must confront geopolitical risk

In early 2022, as Russian tanks crossed into Ukraine, many global companies watched in disbelief. Supply chains collapsed overnight, warehouses were stranded, employees were at risk, contracts were suspended, and insurance costs surged. What truly caught boards off guard wasn’t just the war but their lack of preparedness for a non-market shock of this scale.

Today’s geopolitical landscape is fraught with conflict, protectionism, and supply chain fragmentation. For boards, this isn’t just uncertainty—it’s a new operating reality that demands sharper foresight and faster response.

Geopolitical risk: A top concern

According to a Deloitte study, 63 percent of global leaders now cite geopolitical risk as their top concern, surpassing inflation and economic volatility. The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2025 identifies state-based armed conflict as the most immediate global risk.

From Red Sea disruptions and tariff wars to India-Pakistan tensions and data localisation mandates, geopolitics is no longer peripheral, it’s central to business strategy.

Unlike financial risks, geopolitical risks are ambiguous, asymmetric, and fast-moving. A tweet can wipe out billions, and a visa rule can halt expansion. Boards must now factor in wargame scenarios and diplomatic fallout.