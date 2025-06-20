Sandeep Singh: The gold trader who built trust without selling the dream

New Delhi [India], June 20: In a world where trading has been glamorized with luxury cars, paid mentorships, and social media stunts, Sandeep Singh, widely known as Gold Trader Sunny, stands out as a rare voice of reason. With 17 years in the markets, he has built a global reputation not through hype, but through honesty, consistency, and real results—without ever selling a single course.

A Career Built on Curiosity and Consistency

Sandeep began his trading journey long before it became a social media trend. Intrigued by the markets, he gravitated towards gold—a commodity that reacts to inflation, interest rates, war, and global fear. While he explored forex, stocks, and options, gold remained his specialty.

“Gold has character,” he often says. “Understanding it is about understanding global sentiment.”

This deep, macroeconomic understanding has helped him consistently stay ahead during major financial events like the 2008 crash and the pandemic.