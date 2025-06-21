From cricket's next big brand to SEBI's IPO reforms for startups, our top stories of the week

1) Indian cricket’s next big brand

With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stepping back from Test cricket, India’s next wave of cricketers—led by Shubman Gill—is not only battling for cricketing dominance but also vying for the mantle of India’s next commercial superstar. With early bat sponsorships, endorsement portfolios swelling, and equity-plus-cash deals becoming the new norm, cricket’s branding game has evolved far beyond mere performances. Rising stars like Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh, and Nitish Kumar Reddy are carving their own stories, combining on-field grit with off-field narratives that brands crave. In an era where social media currency rivals on-field stats, the next decade will decide who among this crop rises to the iconic heights once held by Tendulkar, Dhoni, and Kohli.

2) Startup IPOs get a SEBI boost

In a set of sweeping changes, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has eased IPO norms that could make Indian stock markets more attractive for startups. These reforms offer founders greater flexibility with ESOPs, simplify rules around convertible securities, and open up angel fund regulations. The moves aim to lower entry barriers, encourage reverse-flipping, and deepen India’s domestic capital markets. With global IPO markets in a flux, India’s evolving regulatory framework could help homegrown startups balance growth ambitions with public accountability, paving the way for more durable public market debuts.

3) Drama, dysfunction, and decisive change



India’s family-run empires are navigating a web of complex transitions—generational succession battles, shareholder activism, and increasing scrutiny from regulators and investors. In this candid conversation for season three of Forbes India Pathbreakers, legal veteran Zia Mody, co-founder and managing partner, AZB & Partners, reflects on how boardroom dynamics are changing, why family feuds are no longer just private matters, and how corporate governance standards must evolve to match India Inc’s global ambitions. The discussion delves into the role of boards in handling conflicts of interest, gets a pulse of the mood on Deal Street ahead of some big-ticket IPOs, and talks about how AI is changing law firms.





Discover