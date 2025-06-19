Startup IPOs get a Sebi fillip

Through a series of regulatory changes, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has indicated its intent to boost the contribution of startups to the wider capital formation in India. In its first board meeting of FY26, the market regulator took a few key reformative decisions that will not only streamline public listing of startups but also smoothen the fundraising process for them.

Among the decisions taken under chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Sebi will offer greater flexibility in employee stock option plans (ESOPs) for founders, and relaxed rules around compulsorily convertible securities (CCS). By lowering entry barriers, the market regulator is encouraging more startups to consider domestic listings which will help to deepen the capital pool. “These proposals will promote many startups when they go for public listing,” Pandey said in a media briefing.

The market regulator will now allow founders to continue to hold ESOPs issued at least one year prior to the filing of draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) even after being specified as the promoter/s and the company becoming a listed entity. Under the current regulations, founders need to be classified as promoters at the time of listing. However, the board has not approved any fresh issuance of ESOP to the founder/promoter in the run-up to the filing.

As per the earlier norms, once founders are designated as promoters, they become ineligible for ESOPs or the right to be granted share-based benefits; they were required to liquidate such benefits prior to the IPO (initial public offering). “This provision has been found to be impacting founders classified as promoters at the time of filing of DRHP,” Pandey said.

While relaxing norms for startups aiming to go public, the Sebi board made changes in conversion of fully paid-up CCS and requirement towards minimum promoter contribution (MPC).