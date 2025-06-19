Of humans, machines and what lies between them – Part 4

The concept of robots as physical machines that can perform tasks that humans cannot has been depicted in many ways in fiction. But the concept of sentient artificial intelligence (AI) entities capable of providing emotional support is relatively less common.

Films such as Her (2013), written and directed by Spike Jonze, Anukul (2017), directed by Sujoy Ghosh, After Yang (2022), directed by Kogonada, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, explore the concept of robots and AI entities that are capable of learning human emotions, adapting to human idiosyncrasies and even displaying similar behaviour.

What is noteworthy in all these films is that they all have robots or AI entities that look and sound entirely human. Perhaps because it makes the suspension of disbelief that much easier. What is also common is that they are all meant to fill a void in the lives of the protagonists. In Her, Theodore Twombly (Joaquin Phoenix) is an introverted man who is unable to come to terms with the reality that his marriage to his childhood sweetheart has come apart. He buys an operating system that has no physical form, and is simply a voice (Scarlett Johansson) that calls herself Samantha.