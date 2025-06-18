Of humans, machines and what lies between them – Part 3

Terminator 2 (1991)

Although the Terminator franchise has included several movies over the years, it is the James Cameron-written and directedthat set the benchmark for future films in the franchise, along with its groundbreaking visual effects, for which it won an Oscar.

The first installment in the franchise introduced the concept of Skynet, an artificially intelligent network that is out to end the existence of humankind on earth. It also introduced T-800, a robotic endoskeleton that is covered with living tissues to give it a human-like appearance. In Terminator 2, T-800—immortalised by actor Arnold Schwarzenegger—is tasked with saving the life of John Connor from T-1000, a far more advanced, shape-shifting robot made of liquid metal. What follows is a cat-and-mouse chase between them, replete with high-octane action sequences and never-seen-before special effects..

The film builds on the idea, as seen in films of the previous decade, of a physically invincible entity that is meant to protect (and destroy) humans in ways that humans themselves are not capable of. They are capable of making decisions that will help them achieve their end goals, and even mimic the voices of humans, and yet their mental capabilities remain limited to following instructions and protocols that they have been programmed with. They are unable to think or feel (physically or emotionally) like humans.

These sentient machines are not shown, in any way, as wanting to gain the various attributes of human beings. However, even as T-800 sees itself as a machine alone, built for a specific purpose, it does come to understand human emotions. At the end of the film, as T-800 tells John that it must also be destroyed along with T-1000, it says, “I know now why you cry, but it’s something I can never do.”