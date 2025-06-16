Of humans, machines and what lies between them

Artificial intelligence (AI) has long been the subject of some of the best fiction in the world. Authors like Issac Asimov, Arthur C Clarke and Philip K Dick have imagined worlds and characters that are truly revolutionary. Subsequently, AI, or variations of it in the form of sentient machines, caught the imagination of filmmakers; while some of them relied on existing literature to base their films on, others went ahead and conjured up their own fictitious worlds.





One of the binding themes that has linked some of these movies is the question: What differentiates sentient machines from humans? And, perhaps as an extension, what makes us truly human?



Today, when countries and corporations discuss and debate the advantages and risks of allowing machines to “think”, Forbes India takes a look at how the world of cinema, in India and Hollywood, has tackled questions like these and those even more complex. Over the next few days, over a series of articles, we list films that have depicted AI and sentient machines in unique ways and have raised questions to which we still seek answers.





Ex-Machina (2015)

Author Alex Garland’s directorial debut Ex-Machina could well have been a stage performance, if it was not for the SFX required. The entire film plays out through dialogues between its three protagonists—Nathan (Oscar Isaac), Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson) and Ava (Alicia Vikander), an AI-powered humanoid. Dialogues that question and explore how ‘human’ artificial intelligence can be, and even what human intelligence itself is. Not even bothering with what can only be seen as childish arguments about AI’s ability to ‘think’, the movie drags the viewer by the collar, headlong into the realm of manipulation, an ability that perhaps makes humans unique among animals. As Nathan put it, Ava used her “self-awareness, imagination, manipulation, sexuality, empathy,” and “if that isn’t artificial intelligence, then what is?”