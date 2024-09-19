Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  Outsourcing generative AI projects: how satisfied are enterprise customers?

Outsourcing generative AI projects: how satisfied are enterprise customers?

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
329 Listen ins
 

How satisfied are enterprise customers with the results of their outsourcing investments when it comes to generative AI? Mrinal Rai, assistant director and principal analyst at ISG, unpacks what the technology sourcing and advisory company's customers are saying about this. Rai, who leads research for the future of work and enterprise customer experience at ISG, adds that irrespective of current challenges, and less-than-satisfactory results in some specific areas, large businesses plan to keep up their AI investments

