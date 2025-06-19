Netflix breaks new ground with global launch of French TV content

Netflix announced Wednesday a livestreaming and on-demand content agreement with French television group TF1, its first such deal with a major traditional broadcaster anywhere in the world.

The service will launch in summer 2026, Netflix's co-chief-executive Greg Peters told AFP, while declining to name any of the financial or other details of the tie-up with TF1.

Netflix subscribers in France will get access to TF1's five TV channels and content from the group's own TF1+ streaming platform –- all "without ever having to leave the Netflix environment" on their smart TV or other device, the US company said in a statement.

On offer will be sporting events, soap operas and reality shows such as the "Survivor"-style "Koh-Lanta".

TF1 and Netflix have for years collaborated on productions like 2019's historical drama "Le Bazar de la Charite" ("The Bonfire of Destiny").