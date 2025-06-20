Of humans, machines and what lies between them – Part 5

In a series of articles, Forbes India looks at films that have depicted artificial intelligence in unique ways, and raised some profound questions
As it happens with ideas and works that are way ahead of their time, more than five decades after the film was released, Kubrick’s work is hailed as a masterpiece. For instance, its slow, monotonous and ponderous pace, which was roundly panned at that time, was later hailed as an ingenious method to effectively show how dull and lonely space travel can actually be. But what 2001… most stunningly depicted was the use and potential of artificial intelligence.
HAL 9000 is an AI system that operates every aspect of the Discovery One spacecraft, on which astronauts Dave Bowman and Frank Poole are headed to Jupiter. HAL’s presence is marked only by his human-like voice and large red, glowing light. It is omnipresent and omniscient. And, when the possibility arises that it might need to be shut down because it is not working properly, it turns rogue. It is one of the finest examples of how an ‘intelligent’ system can develop a sense of self-preservation, and prioritise its own existence over that of its creators and operators.
But unlike all the contemporary films in which AI often manifests in physical forms, sometimes human-like in appearance, and goes on a rampage, HAL remains just a voice and a large, red light. The terror it unleashes spreads like slowly, creeping frost over the audience. The sequence in which Dave manages to get hold of a dead Poole, floating away into space, with the robotic arms of the pod he is maneuvering, and is then locked out of the spacecraft by HAL has far more impact than most villains in the history of cinema.
Also read: Of humans, machines and what lies between them Part 4
***
In the last two editions of the Mission Impossible franchise, Entity is an all-powerful, malevolent AI programme that is gradually gaining access to, and, therefore, can control, various interconnected systems around the world. Powerful humans around the world, whether they are political leaders or individuals with ambitions of global domination, aim to control Entity and weaponise it in order to achieve their personal goals.
The Mission Impossible series, in its fundamental approach to filmmaking, is a world apart from 2001…, and has introduced several unique concepts through its different editions, which are interconnected by different characters and themes. Tom Cruise’s jaw-dropping stunts—they have defied everything, from physics and gravity to his age—have held audiences captive since 1996, when the first part of the series was released, and has likely been instrumental in him being given an Honorary Oscar.