Opportunity parity, not pay parity, is the burning issue in our country: Bala Deshpande

ala C Deshpande, founder & partner at MegaDelta Capital, an India-focussed late-stage venture and early-growth fund targeting high-growth opportunities in technology, health care and consumer-facing companies, has 31 years of investing experience. She began her investing career as director investments in ICICI Venture in 2001, and in 2008, joined NEA at a general partner level to set up and head their India practice.Prior to her career in the investment space, she had a decade of operational experience with multinational companies in India, including ICI, Cadbury's and BestFoods.Over the years, she has held close to 40 board positions in companies across industries—from startups to listed companies. Deshpande was also an independent board member in Info Edge (India) Ltd for over 15 years.In a conversation with Forbes India for the 2022 Rich List edition, Deshpande spoke about the gender-agnostic criteria that investors should use while funding companies, reasons for the gap between men and women billionaires, and India Inc's burning issues. Edited excerpts:The fundamental reason is that women have entered the business and/or corporate world much later. If one were to look at decadal trends in India in terms of the number of women completing higher education, taking up employment, staying in employment post marriage etc, we started with a very low base and have seen sharp increases only after the turn of this century. More women in employment translates to more women who have the requisite experience or mindset to start a business and become successful. So, in my opinion, it is only a matter of time for this difference in numbers to diminish.I believe that a great differentiated business proposition will find capital regardless of the entrepreneur’s gender. Having said that, I have heard from a few women entrepreneurs about their unfortunate travails and uncomfortable rounds of questioning, so I do not want to dismiss their difficulties in an off-hand manner. But these experiences will slowly disappear as capital supply increases in our country and the buy-sell market goes up the maturity curve.Board participation does not automatically translate to leadership. All the statistics quoted above are an outcome of regulators (rightly so) making women inclusion in boards mandatory. Gender diversity in boards, as research has proven, has led to better corporate governance, more accountability and better risk management. But leading a company is an executive function that requires all of board skills and deep functional competencies. The point is not that women do not have it in them to become leaders, but the correlation between being on a board and becoming a leader is a weak one.In my opinion, pay parity is not the burning issue in our country, but the issue as I call it is of ‘opportunity parity’. Simply put, not being chosen for promotion even if deserved, losing a career-enhancing international posting, not being given a break because it is a man-centric role or industry et al. When these career constraints appear continually, it is but natural that women lag in the race to the top compared to their peers.I have not come across such cases. We have evaluated many deals with women founders and did not feel the need to even raise this issue. The quality of the business and the entrepreneur are far more critical… these factors are definitely gender-agnostic.Of course, I truly believe that it is a great time to be an entrepreneur in our country today with deepening markets, great room for innovation and availability of great talent. We are already seeing the emergence of wonderful entrepreneurs like Falguni Nayyar. I am confident we will see many more in this decade.