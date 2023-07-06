Meet the women of Indian origin on Forbes' list of America's most successful businesswomen in 2023

Jayshree Ullal

Rank: 15

Wealth: $2.2 billion

Source: Computer networking

Age: 62

Residence: Saratoga, CA

Neerja Sethi

Rank: 25

Wealth: $990 million



Source: IT consulting, outsourcing

Age: 68

Residence: Fisher Island, FL

Neha Narkhede

Rank: 50



Wealth: $520 million

Source: Software

Age: 38

Residence: Palo Alto, CA



Indra Nooyi

Rank: 77

Wealth: $350 million

Source: Pepsi

Age: 67

Residence: Greenwich, CT

The Silicon Valley engineer and Cisco veteran joined computer networking company Arista Networks as CEO in 2008 when the business had no sales. The now publicly traded company, which she still runs, recorded $4.4 billion in revenue in 2022, up 48 percent from the prior year, despite component shortages and supply chain challenges. Arista plans to launch a new suite of AI-based network services this year.Sethi and her husband, Bharat Desai, who met while working for IT firm Tata Consultancy Services, launched IT services firm Syntel in their Troy, Michigan, apartment in 1980. In 2018, they sold it to French IT firm Atos SE for $3.4 billion.The software engineer-turned-entrepreneur announced her new company—fraud detection firm Oscilar—in March. She co-founded the business with her husband in 2021, funding it with $20 million; she is CEO. She was previously co-founder and former chief technology officer of data-streaming software firm Confluent, which went public in 2021 at a splashy $9.1 billion valuation.The first woman of colour and immigrant to run one of America’s 50 largest companies, she retired as PepsiCo’s CEO in 2018 and as chair in 2019 after a dozen years in those roles. Now a director of Amazon and health tech firm Philips, Nooyi joined scandal-plagued Deutsche Bank’s new Global Advisory Board last November.