Meet the women of Indian origin on Forbes' list of America's most successful businesswomen in 2023

Jayshree Ullal, CEO and president, Arista Networks
Jayshree Ullal
- Rank: 15
- Wealth: $2.2 billion
- Source: Computer networking
- Age: 62
- Residence: Saratoga, CA
The Silicon Valley engineer and Cisco veteran joined computer networking company Arista Networks as CEO in 2008 when the business had no sales. The now publicly traded company, which she still runs, recorded $4.4 billion in revenue in 2022, up 48 percent from the prior year, despite component shortages and supply chain challenges. Arista plans to launch a new suite of AI-based network services this year.Also read: Meet the celebrities on the Forbes list of America's most successful businesswomen
Neerja Sethi
- Rank: 25
- Wealth: $990 million
- Source: IT consulting, outsourcing
- Age: 68
- Residence: Fisher Island, FL
Sethi and her husband, Bharat Desai, who met while working for IT firm Tata Consultancy Services, launched IT services firm Syntel in their Troy, Michigan, apartment in 1980. In 2018, they sold it to French IT firm Atos SE for $3.4 billion.Neha Narkhede, co-founder, Oscilar. Image: Erin Beach
Neha Narkhede
- Rank: 50
- Wealth: $520 million
- Source: Software
- Age: 38
- Residence: Palo Alto, CA
The software engineer-turned-entrepreneur announced her new company—fraud detection firm Oscilar—in March. She co-founded the business with her husband in 2021, funding it with $20 million; she is CEO. She was previously co-founder and former chief technology officer of data-streaming software firm Confluent, which went public in 2021 at a splashy $9.1 billion valuation.Also read: Meet America's top 10 most successful businesswomen in 2023Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo. Image: Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Indra Nooyi
- Rank: 77
- Wealth: $350 million
- Source: Pepsi
- Age: 67
- Residence: Greenwich, CT
The first woman of colour and immigrant to run one of America’s 50 largest companies, she retired as PepsiCo’s CEO in 2018 and as chair in 2019 after a dozen years in those roles. Now a director of Amazon and health tech firm Philips, Nooyi joined scandal-plagued Deutsche Bank’s new Global Advisory Board last November.
Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.