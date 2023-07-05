Meet the celebrities on the Forbes list of America's most successful businesswomen





Oprah Winfrey

Rank: 13

Wealth: $2.5 billion

Source: TV shows

Age: 69

Residence: Montecito, CA

Rihanna

Rank: 20

Wealth: $1.4 billion

Source: Music, cosmetics

Age: 35

Residence: Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian

Rank: 21

Wealth: $1.2 billion

Source: Shapewear, skin care

Age: 42

Residence: Hidden Hills, CA

Taylor Swift

Rank: 34

Wealth: $740 million

Source: Music

Age: 33

Residence: Nashville, TN

Kylie Jenner

Rank: 38

Wealth: $680 million

Source: Cosmetics

Age: 25

Residence: Hidden Hills, CA

Madonna

Rank: 45

Wealth: $580 million

Source: Music

Age: 64

Residence: New York City

Beyoce Knowles

Rank: 48

Wealth: $540 million

Source: Music

Age: 41

Residence: Los Angeles

Celine Dion

Rank: 56

Wealth: $480 million

Source: Music

Age: 55

Residence: Las Vegas

Judy Sheindlin

Rank: 56

Wealth: $480 million

Source: Television shows

Age: 80

Residence: Naples, FL

Dolly Parton

Rank: 59

Wealth: $440 million

Source: Music, investments

Age: 77

Residence: Nashville, TN

Reese Witherspoon

Rank: 59

Wealth: $440 million

Source: Entertainment

Age: 47

Residence: Los Angeles

Barbara Streisand

Rank: 61

Wealth: $430 million

Source: Music

Age: 81

Residence: Malibu, CA

Ellen Degeneres

Rank: 73

Wealth: $380 million

Source: Television shows

Age: 65

Residence: Carpinteria, CA

Serena Williams

Rank: 89

Wealth: $290 million

Source: Tennis, investments

Age: 41

Residence: Jupiter, FL

Winfrey reportedly purchased nearly 900 acres of land in Maui earlier this year, adding to her portfolio of 13 properties on the Hawaiian islands plus real estate in California and Wyoming. The media mogul returned to her alma mater, Tennessee State University, for the first time since 1987 to deliver the commencement address in May.Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show in February attracted 121 million viewers. It was her first live performance in more than five years and came two months after she released new music for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. She is launching a new Fenty X Puma partnership and has an estimated 30 percent stake in lingerie line Savage X Fenty. The bulk of her fortune comes from Fenty Beauty, the makeup line she co-owns with LVMH and whose sales doubled in 2022.The TV star and business mogul is pushing forward in both realms. She’ll join the season 12 cast of FX show American Horror Story, premiering later this year. Her private equity firm, SKKY Partners, headed by a former Carlyle Group exec, is reportedly trying to raise a $1 billion fund to invest in consumer and media companies. Kardashian, who launched skin care line SKKN by Kim last summer, still owes much of her 10-figure wealth to a 35 percent stake in shapewear label Skims.The ninth-highest-earning entertainer of 2022 had a massive year thanks to the success of her 10th studio album, Midnights, and the announcement of her Eras tour, which kicked off in March. A record 2 million plus tickets were sold by Ticketmaster in one day. She will get a cut from all 52 performances and merchandise sales.The social media star continues to pump her followers—including 390 million Instagrammers—with endorsements of products like Glow water (she recently became a spokesperson) and ads for Kylie Cosmetics items sold in British luxury retailer Selfridges and a line of products inspired by DC Comics’ Batman. In March, Jenner’s cosmetics brand lit up Dubai’s Burj Khalifa skyscraper with her face to celebrate its launch in the Middle East. Jenner owns an estimated 44.1 percent of Kylie Cosmetics; she sold 51 percent of it to French beauty giant Coty for $600 million in 2020.Until January, Madonna had agreed to co-write and direct a biopic about herself with Ozark’s Emmy-winning star Julia Garner cast as the singer. The production was shelved after the queen of pop announced her Celebration tour, which she’ll kick off in July. The show is dedicated to Madonna’s four decades in the music industry.Knowles released her seventh studio album, Renaissance, last year, which helped her break the record for the most Grammy wins in history, with 32 trophies. Her clothing line, Ivy Park, severed its partnership with Adidas in March. The singer announced a couture collection with fashion house Balmain that’s inspired by the new album. In May, she embarked on the Renaissance world tour, her first solo tour in seven years.The Canada-born chanteuse has Sin City to thank for her fortune; earnings from her Las Vegas residency account for the majority of her wealth. But it’s unclear when Dion will return to the Strip. In December 2022, she revealed she is suffering from a rare neurological disorder that affects her ability to sing. She continues to release music; she contributed five new songs to a rom-com soundtrack that was released in May.In 2021, the longtime TV judge ended her CBS show Judge Judy and moved to Amazon Freevee, where she now helms Judy Justice. The judicial series’ first season won a Daytime Emmy. Sheindlin is expanding her fiery legal brand on the platform with two new series: Tribunal Justice, which premieres in June, and Justice on Trial, which was greenlit in May.Approaching 80, the country music icon is showing no signs of slowing down. In the last year, she’s had two TV specials, published a novel (and companion album) with author James Patterson, a children’s book and added fresh lines of branded baked goods and pet products. Coming up: A 30-song rock album due in November. The main source of her wealth is her Tennessee theme park, Dollywood, which has benefited from a post-pandemic tourism boom.Witherspoon appears both in front of and behind the camera this year. She is executive producer of hit series Daisy Jones & the Six and Tiny Beautiful Things, and stars in The Morning Show, which was renewed for a fourth season in May. Blackstone’s Candle Media purchased a majority stake in her media company, Hello Sunshine, in 2021; she still owns at least 18 percent.The acclaimed singer and actor last year released Barbra Streisand Live at the Bon Soir, an album of her earliest live recordings made in 1962; it was originally intended as her debut solo record. Its release is part of a new retrospective from Streisand; her long-awaited memoir, My Name is Barbra, will hit bookstores in November. Her wealth comes from a lifetime of performing, plus a Malibu compound worth about as many millions as she is years old.After putting an end to her daytime TV show in May 2022, the comedian has been busy flipping homes. Forbes found six properties that she has sold and three she has bought since the final taping. That includes the estate she purchased for $70 million in January in Carpinteria, near Santa Barbara, where she lives with her spouse, Portia de Rossi.The tennis ace announced in August that she would be hanging up her racket to focus on her family, bringing to a close a career in which she earned nearly $95 million in prize money, more than twice as much as any other female athlete ever. The bulk of her fortune comes from endorsements and other endeavours such as her investing firm, Serena Ventures. She recently launched a TV and film production company and is a co-founder of Will Perform, which sells pain-relief and muscle-care products. She is pregnant with her second child.