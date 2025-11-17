What happens to the sketches that never make it to a structure? The designs that remain etched in paper, not concrete? Episode 14 of M-Connect: Celebrating Architectural Excellence & Innovation — powered by Marmo Solutions in association with Forbes India — deep dived into the evocative theme of ‘The Unbuilt Mind’ — a space where ideas evolve, creativity matures and visions often reshape the very practice of architecture.

This reflective episode brought together three design thinkers who have built not just projects, but their own unique philosophies. The panel comprised Simran Boparai, Principal Architect at Simran Boparai Architelier and Co-founder of Space 5 Architects, whose work spans 20 Indian states and six countries; Manmeet Ahuja, Principal Designer at Line Luxe, known for crafting glamorous yet grounded homes that blend functionality with flair and

Rachna Aggarwal, Founder of boutique design studio IAAD and Co-founder of Zoera, who has worked across typologies and scales with a deep commitment to sustainability and spatial experience.

Before venturing into the realm of the ‘unbuilt’, the panellists talked about built projects—the ones that they were most proud of. From Simran’s own residence and a 25-acre mixed-use township in Hubli, to Rachna’s immersive spa and sea-facing villa projects, to Manmeet’s studio, an on-going ultra-luxury private commission and the 500+ spaces he has transformed over two decades, they explained why these spaces that were close to their heart.

But it was their take on the unbuilt that brought out the true depth of design. Simran recalled a project she had undertaken in the early days of her career— a cultural centre in Rajasthan that was halted due to funding, but left a lasting imprint on her thinking. “It shaped me,” she said, “I learned that it’s not necessary that whatever you design will break ground but you have to enjoy the process, the research, the learnings. That is what you take away with you. Legacies are not always in concrete; they are also in sketches which are folded, lying on your table and waiting for the right time to take shape.”

For Rachna, an unbuilt office building from 2007 turned out to be a career pivot—redefining IAAD’s trajectory toward interiors. “We mourned it for almost a decade, as other projects came and went and we grew as architects. But ultimately, it clarified who we were.”

