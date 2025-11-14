Advertisement
Photo of the day: Early trends show NDA sweep in Bihar
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters celebrate as early trends show the ruling National Democratic Alliance leading in the Bihar state assembly election results, in Patna, India, November 14, 2025.
By Forbes India
Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 18:37 IST1 min
Image: Sonu Kishan / Reuters
