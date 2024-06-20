We're ready to give our best at the Paris Olympics: Ashwini Ponnappa & Tanisha Crasto

India's No 1 women's badminton pair began playing together only a year ago and have forged a formidable partnership on court. They speak about their training and mindset for the Games, and how the challenges they have faced have made them tougher—as individuals and sportspersons
Q. Tell us about your preparation for the Olympics—mental, physical, emotional—and your training schedules.
Tanisha Crasto: Our preparation is going well. We are focussed and disciplined, and spend our energy wisely on recovery, food and rest. We avoid any kind of distractions. Our training schedule is extremely hectic—our day starts at 5 am and our last session ends at 6.30 pm. We come up with different training programmes, so it is a lot of fun. We also watch our matches and analyse our strong points as well as get back to areas where we need to work upon.