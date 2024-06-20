Zarina and Ronnie Screwvala's Swades Foundation files draft prospectus at the Social Stock Exchange

The issue size of Rs10 crore is the highest by any non-profit so far on the National Stock Exchange's SSE, according to the Foundation
Swades Foundation, founded by Zarina and Ronnie Screwvala, has filed a fundraising draft at the Social Stock Exchange (SSE) to raise Rs10 crore. The philanthropic non-profit that works on rural development and poverty alleviation has claimed that it is the highest issue size so far by an NGO at the National Stock Exchange (NSE)’s SSE segment, and it is expected to list in July.