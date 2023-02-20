Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Valuation is only a chest-thumping moment, focus on creating value: Ronnie Screwvala

Entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist and author, Ronnie Screwvala has done it all. He pioneered a slew of businesses since the 1980s—from cable TV 'Network' in 1981, a toothbrush manufacturing unit, Lazer Brushes and media giant UTV. Today, he is the founder of a bouquet of companies including, edtech venture upGrad, private equity firm Unilazer Ventures, film production house RSVP Movies, sports business U Sports and not-for-profit Swades Foundation. He speaks to Forbes India about why he isn't a "serial entrepreneur" and the secret to his success
Published: Feb 20, 2023

