Laxmikant Vyas, Co-founder & CRO, Nitin Gupta, Founder & CEO, Prateek Jindal, Co-founder & CPO



Fintech veterans Nitin Gupta, Prateek Jindal, and Laxmikant Vyas may have started out on different paths, but their journeys brought them together to the same destination–Uni, a fintech startup launched in October last year that provides new-age credit cards.



Uni’s flagship product launched this June, the ‘Pay 1/3rd’ card, automatically splits transactions into three parts at no extra cost. Customers can also pay in full in return for cashback. The idea of the card, which targets short-term liquidity, was the result of a survey that gave co-founder and CEO Gupta an insight into consumer spending habits. “We conducted a survey among the employees in the firm I was working at previously, where we found that 40 percent employees borrowed money from friends or family. That is when it dawned upon us that once in a while, most users face short liquidity crisis,” says Gupta, who wants to make credit products accessible and democratic.





