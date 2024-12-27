Sri Lanka train memorial honours tsunami tragedy

Just inland from the crashing waves on Sri Lanka's palm-fringed shores, the train slowly came to a stop on Thursdayâ€”marking the moment a deadly tsunami hit 20 years ago.

Sri Lanka's Ocean Queen Express became a symbol of the biggest natural disaster to hit the South Asian nation in living memory, when the train was struck by the giant waves of December 26, 2004.

About 1,000 people were killedâ€”both passengers and local residents, who had clambered inside desperately seeking shelter after the first wave hit.

After they boarded, two bigger waves smashed into the train, ripping it from the tracks and tumbling it onto its side more than 100 metres (330 feet) from the shoreline.

Each year since then, the Ocean Queen has stopped on the tsunami anniversary at the spot in Peraliya, a sleepy village some 90 kilometres (55 miles) south of the capital Colombo, to commemorate those killed.