Rethinking organisational well-being

Is the era of meditation breaks and free therapy sessions over? After years of putting money into employee wellness programmes, companies have started to scale back. Among those reducing their budgets are Google and Meta, once celebrated for perks such as free yoga classes, on-site meditation rooms and subsidised gym memberships. According to a report, more organisations are reducing their investment in wellness programmes, from 6 percent of companies surveyed in 2023 to 14 percent in 2024.

This instinct to deprioritise well-being in favour of cost savings is understandable, but risky. Neglecting employee welfare undermines not only individual well-being but also organisational resilience and long-term performance. This growing disconnect between well-being initiatives and business performance suggests a fundamental flaw in how we approach employee health. Indeed, the future of work lies in treating well-being not as a perk to attract talent, but as a foundational principle of organisational design.

1. Measuring what matters

Organisations have traditionally considered workplace well-being as a peripheral concern – too "soft" to measure and too removed from "hard" performance. But that's changing.

First, researchers have adapted validated measures of well-being, such as the PERMA-W scale and the Workplace Well-Being Index, which evaluate emotions and sense of purpose in the workplace context. These allow organisations to directly assess how employees experience their work, rather than relying on indirect indicators such as turnover or absenteeism. In other words, well-being can be measured as rigorously as revenue or productivity.

Read More