In this episode, Dasharathi Venkatesh, founder and CEO of Lentra AI, talks about how his company is living up to its name, from the idea of transforming lending. With customers such as HDFC Bank and Aditya Birla Finance, four-year-old Lentra is today one of the fastest-growing fintech SaaS companies in India. After a recent $60 million funding round, led by Bessemer Venture Partners, SIG and Citi Ventures, Venkatesh is planning Lentra's expansion into southeast Asia, and eventually, America