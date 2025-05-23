US government blocks Harvard from enrolling new foreign students

Donald Trump's administration on Thursday revoked Harvard's ability to enroll foreign nationals, putting the future of thousands of students at risk and threatening the prestigious university with a huge financial blow.

The school in Cambridge, Massachusetts quickly slammed the move as "unlawful" and said it would hurt both the campus and the country, while one student said the community was "panicking."

Trump is furious at Harvard—which has produced 162 Nobel prize winners—for rejecting his demand that it submit to oversight on admissions and hiring over his claims that it is a hotbed of anti-Semitism and "woke" liberal ideology.

The loss of foreign nationals—more than a quarter of its student body—could prove to be a huge financial blow to Harvard, which charges tens of thousands of dollars a year in tuition.

"Effective immediately, Harvard University's Student and Exchange Visitor (SEVIS) Program certification is revoked," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote in a letter to the Ivy League institution, referring to the main system by which foreign students are permitted to study in the United States.