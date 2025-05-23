Photo of the day: In search of water

Women and children return with filled water containers from a Government Hand Pump on May 22, 2025, in Shankar Garh, the outskirts of Allahabad, India. Large parts of North India, including regions in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and parts of Bihar, are currently experiencing drought-like conditions due to deficient and erratic monsoon rainfall, leading to significant agricultural and water stress. The situation is exacerbated by uneven rainfall distribution and ongoing groundwater depletion, heightening concerns over crop failures and water scarcity in these states.

Image: Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images