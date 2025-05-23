Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
W-Power
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: In search of water

Photo of the day: In search of water

By Forbes India
Published: May 23, 2025 01:12:17 PM IST

Women and children return with filled water containers from a Government Hand Pump on May 22, 2025, in Shankar Garh, the outskirts of Allahabad, India. Large parts of North India, including regions in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and parts of Bihar, are currently experiencing drought-like conditions due to deficient and erratic monsoon rainfall, leading to significant agricultural and water stress. The situation is exacerbated by uneven rainfall distribution and ongoing groundwater depletion, heightening concerns over crop failures and water scarcity in these states.

Image: Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images

US government blocks Harvard from enrolling new foreign students
X