Unicorns in India: Full list of startup companies with unicorn status in 2023

What is a unicorn startup?

List of Startup Companies with Unicorn Status in India

No Company Sector Entry Valuation ($B) Entry 102 Molbio Diagnostics Healthtech 1.53 Sep-2022 101 Shiprocket Aggregator 1.23 Aug-2022 100 OneCard Fintech 1.3 Jul-2022 99 Leadsquared SaaS 1 Jun-2022 98 Purplle E-Commerce 1.1 Jun-2022 97 PhysicsWallah Edtech 1.1 Jun-2022 96 Open Financial Technologies Fintech 1 May-2022 95 Games24x7 Gaming 2.5 Mar-2022 94 Oxyzo Financial Services Fintech 1 Mar-2022 93 Amagi Media Labs SaaS 1 Mar-2022 92 CredAvenue Marketplace 1.3 Mar-2022 91 Hasura SaaS 1 Feb-2022 90 Uniphore Software Systems SaaS 2.5 Feb-2022 89 XpressBees Logistics Logistics Services 1.2 Feb-2022 88 LivSpace Interior Design 1.2 Feb-2022 87 ElasticRun Logistics Services 1.4 Feb-2022 86 Polygon Web3 Infrastructure 10 Feb-2022 85 DealShare E-Commerce 1.62 Jan-2022 84 DarwinBox SaaS 1 Jan-2022 83 LEAD School Edtech 1.1 Jan-2022 82 Fractal SaaS 1 Jan-2022 81 GlobalBees Aggregator 1.1 Dec-2021 80 Mamaearth D2C 1.07 Dec-2021 79 Pristyn Care Healthtech 1.4 Dec-2021 78 Slice Fintech 1 Nov-2021 77 Upstox Fintech 3.4 Nov-2021 76 Spinny Marketplace 1.5 Nov-2021 75 NoBroker Proptech 1 Nov-2021 74 Mensa Brands Aggregator 1.2 Nov-2021 73 CureFit Healthtech 1.5 Nov-2021 72 MyGlamm D2C 1.2 Nov-2021 71 Acko Fintech 1.1 Oct-2021 70 Cardekho Marketplace 1.2 Oct-2021 69 Rebel Foods Foodtech 1.4 Oct-2021 68 CoinSwitch Cryptocurrency Exchange 1.9 Oct-2021 67 Licious D2C 1 Oct-2021 66 Vedantu Edtech 1 Sep-2021 65 Apna.co Marketplace 1.1 Sep-2021 64 Mobile Premier League Gaming 2.3 Sep-2021 63 Zetwerk Marketplace 1 Aug-2021 62 Blinkit E-Commerce 1 Aug-2021 61 Eruditus Edtech 3.2 Aug-2021 60 CoinDCX Cryptocurrency Exchange 1.1 Aug-2021 59 upGrad Edtech 1.2 Aug-2021 58 MindTickle SaaS 1.2 Aug-2021 57 BharatPe Fintech 2.8 Aug-2021 56 OfBusiness NBFC 1.5 Jul-2021 55 Droom Marketplace 1.2 Jul-2021 54 BlackBuck Logistics Services 1 Jul-2021 53 BrowserStack SaaS 4 Jun-2021 52 Zeta Fintech 1.4 May-2021 51 Moglix B2B E 1 May-2021 50 Urban Company Marketplace 2.1 Apr-2021 49 ChargeBee SaaS 1.4 Apr-2021 48 Gupshup Conversational Messaging 1.4 Apr-2021 47 ShareChat Social Media 2.1 Apr-2021 46 Groww Fintech 1 Apr-2021 45 PharmEasy E-Commerce 1.5 Apr-2021 44 CRED Fintech 2.2 Apr-2021 43 Meesho E-Commerce 2.1 Apr-2021 42 FirstCry E-Commerce 1.7 Mar-2021 41 Five Star Business Finance NBFC 1.4 Mar-2021 40 Infra.Market B2B E-Commerce 1 Feb-2021 39 Innovaccer SaaS 1.3 Feb-2021 38 Digit Fintech 1.9 Jan-2021 37 Glance InMobi Content 1 Dec-2020 36 Dailyhunt Content 1 Dec-2020 35 Zenoti SaaS 1 Dec-2020 34 PhonePe Fintech 5.5 Dec-2020 33 Cars24 Marketplace 1 Nov-2020 32 RazorPay Fintech 1 Oct-2020 31 Unacademy Edtech 1.4 Sep-2020 30 Postman SaaS 2 Jun-2020 29 Nykaa E-Commerce 1.2 Mar-2020 28 Pine Labs Fintech 1.6 Jan-2020 27 Lenskart E-Commerce 1.1 Sep-2019 26 Ola Electric Mobility 1.1 Jul-2019 25 CitiusTech IT Services 1.1 Jul-2019 24 Icertis SaaS 1 Jul-2019 23 Druva Software SaaS 1 Jun-2019 22 Dream11 Gaming 1 Apr-2019 21 BigBasket E-Commerce 1.1 Mar-2019 20 Rivigo Logistics Services 1.1 Feb-2019 19 Delhivery Logistics Services 1.6 Jan-2019 18 BillDesk Fintech 1.6 Nov-2018 17 Udaan B2B E-Commerce 1 Sep-2018 16 OYO Rooms Proptech 4.9 Sep-2018 15 Freshworks SaaS 1.5 Jul-2018 14 PolicyBazaar Fintech 1 Jun-2018 13 Swiggy Foodtech 1.4 Jun-2018 12 PayTM Mall E-Commerce 1.9 Apr-2018 11 BYJUS Edtech 1 Jan-2018 10 Hike Social Media 1.4 Aug-2016 9 ShopClues E-Commerce 1.1 Jan-2016 8 Zomato Foodtech 1 Sep-2015 7 Quikr Marketplace 1 Apr-2015 6 Ola Cabs Mobility 1.6 Mar-2015 5 PayTM Fintech 1.7 Feb-2015 4 Snapdeal E-Commerce 1.8 Oct-2014 3 Mu Sigma SaaS 1 Feb-2013 2 Flipkart E-Commerce 1 Feb-2012 1 InMobi Adtech 1 Sep-2011

Source: Venture Intelligence

n the dynamic world of startups, a rare breed emerges now and then—unicorn startups. These extraordinary ventures have captivated the business world, capturing our imaginations with exceptional achievements. India, with its vibrant entrepreneurial spirit and booming startup ecosystem, has witnessed the rise of numerous unicorn startups that are revolutionising industries, reshaping markets, and making their mark on the global platform.As of May 2022 , the Indian Startup Ecosystem, ranking third globally in terms of unicorn count, has reached a milestone of 100 unicorns, collectively valued at $332.7 billion. In today's fast-paced and dynamic economy, Indian Unicorns are thriving. These startups are not only creating groundbreaking solutions and technologies but also fueling significant job growth.As of the first quarter of 2023, there are no new unicorns created in India. According to a report by Tracxn , a market intelligence platform, which states that there were no unicorns created from January to March 2023, compared to 14 in the same period in 2022. The report attributes the decrease in funding to the reduction in late-stage funding, which fell by 79 percent in Q1 2023 ($1.8 billion) compared to Q1 2022.This article will take you on a journey through the realm of unicorns in India, showcasing the innovative powerhouses that have achieved remarkable valuations and captured the attention of investors worldwide. We will explore the sectors they operate in, the groundbreaking solutions they offer, and the impact they have on the Indian economy and society.A unicorn startup is a term used to describe a privately held startup company with a valuation of over $1 billion. The term was coined by Aileen Lee, a venture capitalist, choosing the mythical animal to represent the statistical rarity of such successful ventures.Unicorn startups are often innovative and disruptive companies that operate in various sectors, such as technology, e-commerce, finance, healthcare, and more. They typically experience rapid growth and attract significant investment from venture capitalists and other investors. These companies often leverage advanced technologies, business models, or market strategies to gain a competitive edge and capture a large market share.The concept of unicorn startups has gained prominence in the startup ecosystem as a measure of success and potential. Unicorns in India are seen as game-changers in their respective industries and have the potential to reshape markets or create new ones. Examples of well-known unicorn startups include BYJU's, Swiggy, OYO Rooms, Dream11, Razorpay, and Ola Cabs.Unicorns in India exemplifies its startup ecosystem's entrepreneurial drive and potential. These innovative companies are revolutionising industries, addressing societal challenges, fueling economic growth, and generating employment opportunities. Despite regulatory obstacles and fierce competition, both the Indian government and the business sector are actively supporting startups. The influence of unicorns in India has had a massive impact on its economy, and society is set to persist, with more pioneering enterprises aspiring to attain this esteemed status in the times ahead.Unicorns in India are typically characterised by disruptive innovation, scalability, market demand, strong leadership, successful funding rounds, and rapid growth milestones. They often leverage advanced technologies, capture a significant market share, and demonstrate the potential for long-term sustainability and profitability.Unicorns in India play an outsized role in driving economic growth and innovation, not just because of their scale but the hype and buzz they generate. They create job opportunities, attract investments, disrupt traditional industries, introduce new technologies and business models, and contribute to the overall transformation of markets. Their success often inspires entrepreneurship and fosters a culture of innovation within the startup ecosystem.While unicorns in India have achieved high valuations, not all are immediately profitable. Many unicorn companies prioritise rapid growth and market dominance over short-term profitability. They often reinvest their revenues into scaling operations, expanding market reach, and developing new products or services. Profitability goals may vary across different stages of a startup's growth trajectory.