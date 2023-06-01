Unicorns in India: Full list of startup companies with unicorn status in 2023

Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Explore the trailblazers of innovation: India's unicorn startups, their sectors, and valuations

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 1, 2023 05:52:15 PM IST
Updated: Jun 1, 2023 06:01:51 PM IST

In the dynamic world of startups, a rare breed emerges now and then—unicorn startups. These extraordinary ventures have captivated the business world, capturing our imaginations with exceptional achievements. India, with its vibrant entrepreneurial spirit and booming startup ecosystem, has witnessed the rise of numerous unicorn startups that are revolutionising industries, reshaping markets, and making their mark on the global platform.

As of May 2022, the Indian Startup Ecosystem, ranking third globally in terms of unicorn count, has reached a milestone of 100 unicorns, collectively valued at $332.7 billion. In today's fast-paced and dynamic economy, Indian Unicorns are thriving. These startups are not only creating groundbreaking solutions and technologies but also fueling significant job growth.

As of the first quarter of 2023, there are no new unicorns created in India. According to a report by Tracxn, a market intelligence platform, which states that there were no unicorns created from January to March 2023, compared to 14 in the same period in 2022. The report attributes the decrease in funding to the reduction in late-stage funding, which fell by 79 percent in Q1 2023 ($1.8 billion) compared to Q1 2022.

This article will take you on a  journey through the realm of unicorns in India, showcasing the innovative powerhouses that have achieved remarkable valuations and captured the attention of investors worldwide. We will explore the sectors they operate in, the groundbreaking solutions they offer, and the impact they have on the Indian economy and society.

What is a unicorn startup?

A unicorn startup is a term used to describe a privately held startup company with a valuation of over $1 billion. The term was coined by Aileen Lee, a venture capitalist, choosing the mythical animal to represent the statistical rarity of such successful ventures.

Unicorn startups are often innovative and disruptive companies that operate in various sectors, such as technology, e-commerce, finance, healthcare, and more. They typically experience rapid growth and attract significant investment from venture capitalists and other investors. These companies often leverage advanced technologies, business models, or market strategies to gain a competitive edge and capture a large market share.

The concept of unicorn startups has gained prominence in the startup ecosystem as a measure of success and potential. Unicorns in India are seen as game-changers in their respective industries and have the potential to reshape markets or create new ones. Examples of well-known unicorn startups include BYJU's, Swiggy, OYO Rooms, Dream11, Razorpay, and Ola Cabs.

List of Startup Companies with Unicorn Status in India


No Company Sector Entry Valuation ($B) Entry
102 Molbio Diagnostics Healthtech 1.53 Sep-2022
101 Shiprocket Aggregator 1.23 Aug-2022
100 OneCard Fintech 1.3 Jul-2022
99 Leadsquared SaaS 1 Jun-2022
98 Purplle E-Commerce 1.1 Jun-2022
97 PhysicsWallah Edtech 1.1 Jun-2022
96 Open Financial Technologies Fintech 1 May-2022
95 Games24x7 Gaming 2.5 Mar-2022
94 Oxyzo Financial Services Fintech 1 Mar-2022
93 Amagi Media Labs SaaS 1 Mar-2022
92 CredAvenue Marketplace 1.3 Mar-2022
91 Hasura SaaS 1 Feb-2022
90 Uniphore Software Systems SaaS 2.5 Feb-2022
89 XpressBees Logistics Logistics Services 1.2 Feb-2022
88 LivSpace Interior Design 1.2 Feb-2022
87 ElasticRun Logistics Services 1.4 Feb-2022
86 Polygon Web3 Infrastructure 10 Feb-2022
85 DealShare E-Commerce 1.62 Jan-2022
84 DarwinBox SaaS 1 Jan-2022
83 LEAD School Edtech 1.1 Jan-2022
82 Fractal SaaS 1 Jan-2022
81 GlobalBees Aggregator 1.1 Dec-2021
80 Mamaearth D2C 1.07 Dec-2021
79 Pristyn Care Healthtech 1.4 Dec-2021
78 Slice Fintech 1 Nov-2021
77 Upstox Fintech 3.4 Nov-2021
76 Spinny Marketplace 1.5 Nov-2021
75 NoBroker Proptech 1 Nov-2021
74 Mensa Brands Aggregator 1.2 Nov-2021
73 CureFit Healthtech 1.5 Nov-2021
72 MyGlamm D2C 1.2 Nov-2021
71 Acko Fintech 1.1 Oct-2021
70 Cardekho Marketplace 1.2 Oct-2021
69 Rebel Foods Foodtech 1.4 Oct-2021
68 CoinSwitch Cryptocurrency Exchange 1.9 Oct-2021
67 Licious D2C 1 Oct-2021
66 Vedantu Edtech 1 Sep-2021
65 Apna.co Marketplace 1.1 Sep-2021
64 Mobile Premier League Gaming 2.3 Sep-2021
63 Zetwerk Marketplace 1 Aug-2021
62 Blinkit E-Commerce 1 Aug-2021
61 Eruditus Edtech 3.2 Aug-2021
60 CoinDCX Cryptocurrency Exchange 1.1 Aug-2021
59 upGrad Edtech 1.2 Aug-2021
58 MindTickle SaaS 1.2 Aug-2021
57 BharatPe Fintech 2.8 Aug-2021
56 OfBusiness NBFC 1.5 Jul-2021
55 Droom Marketplace 1.2 Jul-2021
54 BlackBuck Logistics Services 1 Jul-2021
53 BrowserStack SaaS 4 Jun-2021
52 Zeta Fintech 1.4 May-2021
51 Moglix B2B E 1 May-2021
50 Urban Company Marketplace 2.1 Apr-2021
49 ChargeBee SaaS 1.4 Apr-2021
48 Gupshup Conversational Messaging 1.4 Apr-2021
47 ShareChat Social Media 2.1 Apr-2021
46 Groww Fintech 1 Apr-2021
45 PharmEasy E-Commerce 1.5 Apr-2021
44 CRED Fintech 2.2 Apr-2021
43 Meesho E-Commerce 2.1 Apr-2021
42 FirstCry E-Commerce 1.7 Mar-2021
41 Five Star Business Finance NBFC 1.4 Mar-2021
40 Infra.Market B2B E-Commerce 1 Feb-2021
39 Innovaccer SaaS 1.3 Feb-2021
38 Digit Fintech 1.9 Jan-2021
37 Glance InMobi Content 1 Dec-2020
36 Dailyhunt Content 1 Dec-2020
35 Zenoti SaaS 1 Dec-2020
34 PhonePe Fintech 5.5 Dec-2020
33 Cars24 Marketplace 1 Nov-2020
32 RazorPay Fintech 1 Oct-2020
31 Unacademy Edtech 1.4 Sep-2020
30 Postman SaaS 2 Jun-2020
29 Nykaa E-Commerce 1.2 Mar-2020
28 Pine Labs Fintech 1.6 Jan-2020
27 Lenskart E-Commerce 1.1 Sep-2019
26 Ola Electric Mobility 1.1 Jul-2019
25 CitiusTech IT Services 1.1 Jul-2019
24 Icertis SaaS 1 Jul-2019
23 Druva Software SaaS 1 Jun-2019
22 Dream11 Gaming 1 Apr-2019
21 BigBasket E-Commerce 1.1 Mar-2019
20 Rivigo Logistics Services 1.1 Feb-2019
19 Delhivery Logistics Services 1.6 Jan-2019
18 BillDesk Fintech 1.6 Nov-2018
17 Udaan B2B E-Commerce 1 Sep-2018
16 OYO Rooms Proptech 4.9 Sep-2018
15 Freshworks SaaS 1.5 Jul-2018
14 PolicyBazaar Fintech 1 Jun-2018
13 Swiggy Foodtech 1.4 Jun-2018
12 PayTM Mall E-Commerce 1.9 Apr-2018
11 BYJUS Edtech 1 Jan-2018
10 Hike Social Media 1.4 Aug-2016
9 ShopClues E-Commerce 1.1 Jan-2016
8 Zomato Foodtech 1 Sep-2015
7 Quikr Marketplace 1 Apr-2015
6 Ola Cabs Mobility 1.6 Mar-2015
5 PayTM Fintech 1.7 Feb-2015
4 Snapdeal E-Commerce 1.8 Oct-2014
3 Mu Sigma SaaS 1 Feb-2013
2 Flipkart E-Commerce 1 Feb-2012
1 InMobi Adtech 1 Sep-2011
Source: Venture Intelligence

Unicorns in India exemplifies its startup ecosystem's entrepreneurial drive and potential. These innovative companies are revolutionising industries, addressing societal challenges, fueling economic growth, and generating employment opportunities.

Despite regulatory obstacles and fierce competition, both the Indian government and the business sector are actively supporting startups. The influence of unicorns in India has had a massive impact on its economy, and society is set to persist, with more pioneering enterprises aspiring to attain this esteemed status in the times ahead.

Frequently Asked Questions( FAQs)

1. What are the important factors that contribute to a startup becoming a unicorn?

Unicorns in India are typically characterised by disruptive innovation, scalability, market demand, strong leadership, successful funding rounds, and rapid growth milestones. They often leverage advanced technologies, capture a significant market share, and demonstrate the potential for long-term sustainability and profitability.

2. How do unicorns in India impact the economy and industries they operate in?

Unicorns in India play an outsized role in driving economic growth and innovation, not just because of their scale but the hype and buzz they generate. They create job opportunities, attract investments, disrupt traditional industries, introduce new technologies and business models, and contribute to the overall transformation of markets. Their success often inspires entrepreneurship and fosters a culture of innovation within the startup ecosystem.

3. Are all unicorn startups profitable?

While unicorns in India have achieved high valuations, not all are immediately profitable. Many unicorn companies prioritise rapid growth and market dominance over short-term profitability. They often reinvest their revenues into scaling operations, expanding market reach, and developing new products or services. Profitability goals may vary across different stages of a startup's growth trajectory.

