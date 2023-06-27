147 Indian companies likely to become unicorns in next 5 years





As companies scout for money to capitalise on their business at a time when rising interest rates and global uncertainties have reduced the appetite of investors, there are 147 startups in India that are most likely to become unicorns in the next five years, according to Hurun Research.



Currently, there are 83 unicorns in India, 51 gazelles and 96 cheetahs, according to the ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Future Unicorn Index 2023, released on June 27. However, this is a slight decline from last year, when there were 84 unicorns, 51 gazelles and 71 cheetahs.





Women-led future unicorns

